Man City offer fine response to Bernabeu trauma

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City needed an instant response to re-assert their supremacy in the Premier League title race and prove they were suffering no lingering after-effects of the devastating Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid.

They did both as they swept Newcastle United aside to take a three-point lead at the top of the table, the 5-0 winning margin also giving them a superior goal difference to Liverpool.

Raheem Sterling led from the front with two goals, while Jack Grealish, under scrutiny after Madrid, delivered a fine personal performance, helping create two late goals that may yet prove vital in the final title calculations.

Manager Pep Guardiola was clearly overjoyed with how City bounced back from the trauma of The Bernabeu, although he insisted he was confident his side would do so and he was proved right.

City are now in control of their Premier League destiny and have been able to quickly rehabilitate themselves after Madrid at the end of what has been a very satisfactory weekend for Guardiola and his players.