Sean Dyche feels there has been a "shift in mentality" at Everton but there is more to be done going into the new season.

The Toffees have narrowly escaped relegation in the last two campaigns, doing so amongst a backdrop of unrest between fans and the board.

Despite difficulties in the transfer window due to financial constraints, the former Burnley boss feels the club are moving in the "right direction".

"It looks like a gradual change because obviously you can't change the whole thinking of a club from last season to this season with five-and-a-half weeks pre-season and a close season of similar length," said Dyche in his pre-match news conference.

"But I think we are beginning to make steps in the right direction, rebalancing the squad on the pitch looking for that mixture with younger players as well as older, experienced players to find a healthy balance.

"Off the pitch there are some things I'm not in control of at the top of the club.

"But certainly there is a shift in mentality towards what the club is going to need going forward so we want to build on that and continue it."