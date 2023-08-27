Docherty changes three for visit of Hearts

Dundee had a week off after their early League Cup exit, but they change three from the narrow 2-1 loss to St Mirren a fortnight ago.

Lee Ashcroft, Josh Mulligan and the impressive Innes Cameron drop to the bench. Cammy Kerr, Finlay Robertson and Scott Tiffoney all make their first league starts of the season - with the latter impressing from the bench in that Paisley defeat.

Ricki Lamie and Mo Sylla could make their Dundee debuts from the bench.