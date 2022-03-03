BBC Sport

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich: Pick of the stats

  • Liverpool have won all four of their meetings with Norwich in 2021-22; the first time they have beaten a team as many as four times in a single season across the league, FA Cup and League Cup.

  • Norwich have been eliminated in five of their last six games in the FA Cup fifth round, with two of these coming away from home on Merseyside (0-5 v Everton in 1995 and 1-2 tonight).

  • This is the first time Liverpool have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp, with the previous occasion coming in April 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

  • Lukas Rupp scored his second goal in 54 appearances for Norwich across all competitions, with both of his strikes coming in cup action this term (previously v Bournemouth in the League Cup).

  • Since the start of 2020, Takumi Minamino has scored nine goals in domestic cup competitions (League Cup/FA Cup) – more than twice as many as any other Liverpool player in this period.