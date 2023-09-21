Rangers 1-0 Real Betis: What the manager said

From Michael Beale's post-match presser...

"First half, we had big moments - Rabbi running away. At that moment when he goes through, you wonder if we'll be here talking about that moment.

"We didn't show enough belief with the ball. We spoke about that at half-time. Until about the 35th minute, we didn't settle with the ball. That's something that is reoccurring. Second half, we were much better everywhere.

"It comes down to belief and going for it. We've been here too often in big games and fallen a bit short. Tonight, in a tight game against a good team, we hit the bar, hit the post, had a one-on-one and scored. Ultimately we deserved to win the game.

"For this group, we've had a few bangs on the head. We've heard it loud and clear from the outside. Nothing's done. It's just one performance. There was lots I'm happy with, but lots to improve on."