Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

The outcome of this game depends on how brave Cherries boss Andoni Iraola is - because we know the braver you are against Brighton, the more chance you have got of being spanked.

It is interesting that the only team to have beaten the Seagulls this season are West Ham, who have that patience in their play. Brighton like teams to press them, so will Iraola do something different, and will it work?

Brighton played in the Europa League on Thursday which makes things trickier for them, and European football will definitely test their squad depth as the season goes on, but for now I think they will cope.

Roberto de Zerbi's side only know one way to play, and they are a hell of a team to watch.

Fabian's prediction: 1-0

