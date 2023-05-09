We asked for your views on Ross County's 2-0 win against Livingston...

Ronny: It's fair to say the feeling among the supporters prior to the Livi game was pretty doom and gloom with the 6-1 battering, Eamonn Brophy and Gwion Edwards likely to be out for rest of the season, and the team four points adrift and a horrible run of form. This win just lifts everyone and instils a bit of belief that was badly needed. There's a massive few weeks ahead and hopefully some positive momentum.