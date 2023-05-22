Will Harry Kane still be a Tottenham player next season? Former Spurs captain Ledley King believes so, and says the England skipper should try to block out any outside noise or pressure regarding his future.

Kane's contract expires in the summer of 2024 and there has been prolonged speculation that he may leave Spurs at the end of the season in search of his first major silverware.

King told Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast on BBC Sounds: "There's always a lot of pressure from the outside telling you what you have to do. Harry's scoring goals, he's probably going to break the Premier League record and he's already one of the best strikers in the world.

"I always said it felt more to win one or two [trophies] at my club than to go elsewhere and win three or four. Obviously everyone's different, I understand there is going to be more pressure on Harry.

"I don't buy the feeling that you have to leave. Everyone's career is their career. Harry has got the maximum out of his career as an individual and when you start as a young kid, your aim is to get the maximum out of your career.

"It's always important to hang onto your best players, Harry's been an integral part of the team and the club for years, but we know the game. He's got one year left, of course we want to hang onto him.

"I believe he'll still be there next season and can we bring in the right people around him to make him think he's in the right place for him and his career to get the best out of himself?"

