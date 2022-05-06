Leicester City have conceded 82 goals this season, the most of any Premier League club, with 22 of those goals coming from set-pieces (27%, excluding penalties) and 17 coming from corners (21%).

Brendan Rodgers has only won one of his 10 managerial meetings with Jose Mourinho (D3 L6), with this the second time Rodgers has been eliminated from a cup competition by the Roma boss (also 2014-15 League Cup semi-final when he was in charge of Liverpool and Mourinho was boss of Chelsea).