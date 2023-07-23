Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said defender Levi Colwill will be staying at Stamford Bridge and has the potential to be the best centre-back in England.

Colwill joined up with the Blues following his European success with England Under-21s. He started Saturday's 4-3 friendly win over Premier League rivals Brighton, though he did commit the foul on Joao Pedro that led to a penalty.

Brighton boss Roberto e Zerbi had spoken about wanting to sign the 20-year-old permanently after he impressed on loan with the Seagulls last season.

But speaking after Saturday' game in Philadelphia, Pochettino said: "He is our player and he is going to continue with us.

"He is nearly fit. Of course we play with him because we need to share minutes with different players. I think he is in a good form.

"His performance was good - better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton.

"I am so happy. He can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."