The appointment of Javi Gracia has failed to have the impact Leeds United were hoping for, says The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke.

A third defeat in a row at Fulham on Saturday left the Whites one point above the relegation zone with six games to play.

"It is quite worrying," Pitt-Brooke told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The bounce they were hoping for when they replaced [Jesse] Marsch with Gracia hasn't seemed to have come about. I don't think they have what made them so good in the past few years under [Marcelo] Bielsa and under Marsch, which was that kind of intensity.

"Everybody knew what Leeds were all about for the past few years. I know that Marsch had his critics, and I understand why. He's never going to be Marcelo Bielsa, but he did at least continue to play on the front foot, whereas now you watch Leeds and it's not clear what they're trying to do.

"I'm sure Gracia wants to come in and improve the defence, but then they conceded four to Arsenal, five to Crystal Palace, six to Liverpool. They're struggling at both ends of the pitch, so I think if they were to stay up it would be because either Leicester City or Everton struggle to get any points really over the last six games. It won't be because Leeds go on a run."

