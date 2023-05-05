Eddie Howe says "nothing is done" and believes Newcastle's fight for a top-four finish could go down to the wire.

The Magpies are six points above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, but Howe said there is still a long way to go.

"Nothing is done - I didn’t expect it to be," he said. "We are competing against elite teams who will fight to the end and we have to do the same. The fight we are in could go right down until the end of the season.

"I think we are in a really good moment. The passion is there in the city - you can feel it and I hear stories of it. Internally, we are united and together in our fight for success. The players are ready for hopefully an exciting end to the season."

By the time Newcastle play on Sunday, Liverpool could be just three points behind, but Howe said: "I don’t lose any sleep over it. I am aware Liverpool are a top team. Does it surprise me they are able to go on a run? No. But there are other teams.

"We just focus on ourselves and that’s all we can do. We have a tough run of fixtures but a great run of fixtures."

The summer transfer window will be huge for Newcastle if they do make the Champions League, but that is not a priority for Howe right now.

He said: "The transfer window is secondary at the moment. We are fighting for points in games and that consumes you so much. Until we know where we stand in terms of next year, it is difficult to predict.

"The games dictate what happens. The transfer business is hugely important and I don’t underestimate it. There is work going into it, but you just have to get your priorities right at this stage in the season."