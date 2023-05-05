Cooper said the results of Danilo's tests have been inconclusive so cannot confirm either the extent of the injury or the timeframe.

On the injured Dean Henderson, who has likely placed his last game for Forest: "He is a real good professional, he really cares and he has a fantastic mentality of winning and wanting to be the best. We have really enjoyed working with him and are grateful for what he has given to us."

It has been a week of "contrasting emotions" given the win over Brighton and then late defeat at Brentford, and Cooper insists it is now about keeping "the balance between the highs and the lows and carrying on".

He said it is a "privilege" [not a burden] to play at the City Ground in front of the Forest fans and said he "loves working here".

He is content with the pressure that comes with being Forest manager: "When you don't get the results you want and you go on a poor run, then I always think I want to be more visible, more transparent and the best version of myself I can be - and I want the lads to be the same."

On facing relegation rivals Southampton, he said it is about "focusing on ourselves" as all those at the bottom and in other parts of the table can still impact each other.