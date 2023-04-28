Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-1

In some ways, Liverpool's approach will suit Tottenham because Jurgen Klopp's side will dominate the ball and Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave gaps behind him when he goes into the centre of midfield, as he does in his new inverted role.

Spurs showed a bit of character to fight back for a draw against Manchester United but I really can't back them to get anything here because they have been so disappointing all season.

Liverpool are on a roll with three successive wins and they still want a top-four spot.

To have any chance of that, the Reds need to win every game they have left - and even that probably won't be enough.

Blanco's prediction: I just don't understand why Tottenham always beat us? How does that happen? I think they just treat it like a cup final when they play us - they have never won anything, so they just go for it! Liverpool always seem to beat them at Anfield though. 3-1

