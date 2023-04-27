Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell says Manchester City are "a level above everyone else" after their 4-1 win over Arsenal in a game that had been billed as a title decider.

The win leaves City two points behind the Gunners with two games in hand, and Pep Guardiola in pole position to win his third Premier League title in a row and equal Sir Alex Ferguson’s record from 2006-2009.

"Manchester City have won four out of five [of the last Premier League titles]. If they win this one it will be five out of six, but it is there to be challenged for," Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live

"In the past we have seen Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool dominate the league. It is for the other teams to step their levels up. There have got to be challengers.

"I think there will be challengers going forward because a lot of these clubs have deep pockets, but Manchester City have the know-how, they have run the course and distance and their level is above everybody else.

"I was pitchside last night and it was a definite show of City power. The levels were different. If Arsenal or any other team want to challenge Manchester City right now, that is the level they have got to get to."