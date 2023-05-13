Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham: What Emery said

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to BBC MOTD: "We connected with them and they connected with us. When we are winning 2-0 we were thinking of scoring another goal. The result is a very good result. It's still very difficult to get a European position but we can be excited and motivated.

"The first half was very good. We controlled the game very well and tried to get into the attacking third. We got chances. We scored one goal and had another three or four chances to score. They didn't really get out into our box. We were getting tired in the second half. We played a very good second half, not like the first, but very good. That's what we want to create and build here with the club.

"We are taking some risks but the players are feeling comfortable. I want to achieve the excellence we need defensively. It's not always keeping it. We will work to try to be it. Now the team is doing very well. We have to be very focused to try to improve and be close to excellence.

"It will still be very difficult. Today was very important to keep the chance as much as we can to get it. It is not in our hands. But we are finishing today with the same points as Tottenham. We will try to be motivated to play as much with that possibility of being there."