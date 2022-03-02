'Which way to the next round?'
Thank you for that assist my little mate 😘 good win and through to the quarters 💪🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fdPk7luvUY— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 1, 2022
Which way to the next round? 👀 @ManCity #FACup pic.twitter.com/Vrto65SRf2— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 1, 2022
Job done tonight ✔️ on to the next one 🔜 #cmoncity pic.twitter.com/nAKNIjmRIj— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) March 1, 2022
