Charlie Slater, BBC East Midlands Today sports reporter, in Rome

With Leicester City an underwhelming 11th in the Premier League table, tonight’s match is surely their biggest game of the season and their best chance of qualifying for Europe again.

Going in to this second leg it’ll be tight on the banks of the Tiber after the first leg ended honours even. With a European final at stake there’s plenty on the line as Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers meet again (I wonder if Jose will be as generous with his gift to Brendan as the Northern Irishman was last week?!).

A crowd in excess of 70,000 people will be at the Stadio Olimpico, including 4,000 Foxes fans.

While Roma are favourites to qualify for the first-ever Europa Conference League final most supporters I’ve spoken to, be they Italian or English, are expecting a close game and nobody is willing to put their neck on the line either way.