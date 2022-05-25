BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Nick Pope: Responded brilliantly to being left out of the England squad at the start of the season. He regained his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad during another very consistent campaign between the sticks.

James Tarkowski: Despite being in the final year of his contract, he has produced one of his most impressive seasons at centre-back. Has been the senior defender for much of the season in the absence of skipper Ben Mee.

Maxwel Cornet: Six goals before going away to the Africa Cup of Nations, Max Cornet made a very bright start to his career in English football with some contenders for goal of the season. Goals have been harder to come by in the second half of the campaign, with a couple of injuries hampering his appearances.

Josh Brownhill: Making 35 Premier League appearances, he has had another consistent campaign in the heart of the Clarets' midfield. Both of his league goals came in away victories, at Brighton and Watford.

Who gets your vote? Choose here