Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether.

Everton XI: Pickford, Iwobi, Coleman, Branthwaite, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gordon, Doucoure, Gomes, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Allan, Gray, Davies, Rondon, Alli, Price, Welch

Brentford are unchanged from last Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Southampton.

Forward Sergi Canos is among the Bees substitutes after missing the last four matches with a hamstring problem.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Lossl, Canos, Dasilva, Jeanvier, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Stevens