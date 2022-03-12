Brentford v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Brentford name the same side that beat Norwich last weekend, meaning a first home start for Christian Eriksen.

Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard have overcome minor injuries to keep their places.

Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Toney.

Subs: Lossl, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev.