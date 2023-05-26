Feyenoord boss Arne Slot's decision to stay in the Netherlands rather than go to Tottenham has caught everyone by surprise, says Dutch journalist Elko Born.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast that Feyenoord fans were convinced he was going to leave so there is a "romance" about his choice to stick around.

"It is the law," he said. "When you do well in the Netherlands, and get noticed by clubs in other leagues, those players or managers will leave. It is 100%.

"But then Slot came out with those quotes. I don't know what happened there but apparently he does not want to leave.

"Feyenoord have won the league and for them to beat Ajax and PSV is really special. They will be playing in the Champions League and there is a real romance to Slot staying and wanting to give it a go in that competition."

It is another setback for Spurs as they aim to rebuild after a disappointing 2022-23 season.

Listen to more analysis on Slot from 30'45 on BBC Sounds