'You only win when you have togetherness' - Lampard

Frank Lampard has praised the "incredible" support from the Everton fans in helping the team to back-to-back wins.

"Recently we've really needed them," said Lampard. "The fans have shown their support, passion and their willingness to take part and it’s been a real joined up effort from the top of the club, through to the players, staff, coaches in being unified.

"In my years of football experience, you only win when you have togetherness.

"These players are a great bunch, they’re proud to play for Everton and they want to win.

"Now they’re getting the reward for their attitude and getting the right results on the pitch."

On the mood in the Toffees camp following the consecutive wins, Lampard added: "We’ve always had the bounce at Goodison but now there’s a good feeling within the group.

"All the players need to do is to continue with the mindset and mentality that they all have.

"My mood has definitely lifted, it’s what football does to you.

"We can tap into that good mood but there's also a balance in order not to become over confident."