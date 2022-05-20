Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

These have been two of the most inconsistent teams in the Premier League this season, which has made their results very difficult to predict.

I always have a bit more confidence in Leicester when Jamie Vardy is fit and in the kind of form he is showing at the moment though, and the Foxes are at home here too.

It has been a disappointing ending to the season for Southampton, who have won only one of their past 11 league games.

Even so, they have never for one moment looked like being dragged into the relegation scrap so I don't get why their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is coming under pressure from Saints fans. What are they expecting him to do?

