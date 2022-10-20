With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Tottenham player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

A﻿nna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Ryan Sessegnon: England have pre-tournament injuries at wing-back and Southgate has previously opted to use Kieran Trippier on the left.

While already good going forward in his Fulham days, under Antonio Conte's coaching and Ivan Perisic's mentorship, Sessegnon - an England Under-21 regular - has really improved his defending to become a solid left wing-back.

R﻿ead the full piece here