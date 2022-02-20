'At times we had dominance' - Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa speaking to BBC Sport: "In the first half, at the start and at the end we were on top, but we didn’t manage to score and in the segment in the middle where they dominated they scored two goals.

"In the second half, after making it 2-2, we gave up the ball for a moment. We missed the chance to make it 3-2 and straight away they went down the other end and scored the goal.

"In the second half we played better than in the first. At times we had dominance over the opponents.

"We had chances to score goals but we were lacking efficiency and being strong enough defensively.

"In the first half we started and we ended well. In the second half we started well. After the 2-2 there was a small pause and we started to play with a lot of character and decisiveness.

"We need more efficiency offensively and more solidness defensively. Those are two things where the decisions I make have a big influence.

"Evidently, the amount of goals we have conceded indicates I have not managed to get a solidity that avoids us conceding chances by our own goal.

"There’s a structural problem and in regards to the offense, the same thing but the opposite way. We have options to score more goals, but we need to attack the situations on goal that are easy to convert. I think in that aspect I also haven’t had enough influence to make it more decisive

"Today I used two right-wingers and two number nines and two left wingers and two offensive midfielders. With all of those attempts, to only score a fourth of the chances you create indicates that they’re not sufficiently clear enough chances to increase their efficiency.

"That is something I have to correct."