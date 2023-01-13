Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I am very clear in my mind about how this game will go.

Manchester United have really improved under Erik ten Hag, and I don't think he gets enough credit for their progress since the start of the season.

There is something not quite right about Manchester City, who have not been firing on all cylinders since the season resumed after the World Cup, but I am still expecting them to win.

Some City players like Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker look out of form, and even Kevin de Bruyne has been below his best, but part of their problem is down to what is known as 'Pep Roulette' - Pep Guardiola's ever-changing team selections.

He gambled in the Carabao Cup against Southampton on Wednesday, when Kalvin Phillips came into midfield for his first start, and it didn't pay off.

Guardiola says he has had some "ridiculous" ideas about how his side will beat United, but I am pretty sure it will include giving Erling Haaland a start. He will play his best side and, if they perform anything like they can do, they will win - it's as simple as that.

I was very confident City would absolutely smash United in October, and it turned out I didn't go big enough with my prediction - I said 4-1 and it ended up 6-3. It will be a lot closer this time, but Pep will still collect the points.

Gaz's prediction: 2-1

We've been good at Old Trafford in recent weeks, but I am intrigued to see what Pep's 'ridiculous' idea is. I am hoping Ederson will be in defensive midfield, with Phil Foden in goal. We are in good shape and I think Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen will be key, but it is torture talking about this game because you just worry about what might go wrong.

I was torn between going for a draw or a United win, and I wanted to say something like 3-2 - but that would make this an epic derby and that might be wishful thinking, unless Haaland plays in goal. I am going for us to win though.

Gaz on Man Utd: I am enjoying watching us at the moment, but clearly there are still issues with our team. Long before we were linked with signing Wout Weghorst, I was thinking surely we have got to go for another Zlatan Ibrahimovic-type player, as a stop-gap in our attack, because we were never going to find our striker for the next five years this month. Weghorst wasn't the player I was thinking of, to be honest, but let's see how he gets on.

