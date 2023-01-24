Fulham show their league position is justified

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Fulham can count themselves unlucky to have lost to Tottenham on Monday night. If they had a Harry Kane in their team, the result would most likely have been different.

The home side were impressively organised and dominated the opening part of the match.

Harrison Reed had a good chance in the first period, but they couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Palhinho marshalled the midfield but can count himself lucky not to have picked up a second yellow card. His performance and quality shows the difference in this Fulham team compared with previous sides who have been in the Premier League and gone down in recent seasons.

Marco Silva had six attacking players on the pitch at the end as Fulham pushed for an equaliser. On this display, they are deservedly seventh in the Premier League and can feel hard done by not getting at least a point.