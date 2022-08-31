Ten Hag on Antony, Ronaldo and back-to-back wins
- Published
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Leicester City.
Here is what the United boss had to say:
On Antony, he said: "First we have to sign him. There is an agreement between the clubs but the paperwork is not done so I cannot go too deep."
After the signings of Antony and Martin Dubravka are complete, "for this window, it will be the end" of United's transfer business.
When asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is still part of his plans after Antony's arrival, Ten Hag said: "Of course. We need quality players."
The United boss "was pleased to see the turn" in winning back-to-back games.
Anthony Martial is unavailable to face Leicester, while Victor Lindelof has returned to training after three weeks out.
He confirmed Aaron Wan-Bissaka will stay at United.