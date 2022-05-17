Tuesday talking point: There can be no complaints if we go down

Ben Tomenson, Talking Shutt podcast, external

From a Leeds point of view, our last-minute equaliser against Brighton feels like positive momentum from a game in which both teams could have scored at least three.

It did feel early on that things weren't going to go our way when Liam Cooper was hit in the face on the Brighton line, stopping a goal barely minutes after the start.

In this situation, the mood seems to swing on these moments.

It's the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs, but I guess this is what football is about and why it's the best sport in the world.

It's why you keep going back.

In the remaining 180 minutes of this relegation battle there will be many twists and turns, heartbreak and jubilation.

I just hope I'm not feeling the heartbreak come 6pm on Sunday - but if the worst outcome happens, I don't think there can be any complaints.

This season has been badly managed, poorly planned and winged on the hope Bielsa could get more out of a squad going into its fourth season playing at the intensity it did.

And relegation will be the biggest of costs.

If we stay up, then there are lessons to be learned. We'll have got away with it, but it cannot happen again.

