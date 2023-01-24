Gossip: Toffees hold Bielsa talks

Gossip graphic

Everton have held talks with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa to replace the sacked Frank Lampard at Goodison Park. (Athletic - subscription required)

Former Everton stars Wayne Rooney - now manager of DC United - and Duncan Ferguson are also on the list of candidates, along with West Ham boss David Moyes, who managed the Toffees between 2002 and 2013. (Sun)

Brentford have also rejected an approach from the Toffees for manager Thomas Frank. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could target Everton forward Anthony Gordon as a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest last week. (Talksport)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column