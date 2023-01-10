'Celtic not unbeatable in semi-final if we show more attacking threat'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

January is the toughest of months for Killie with three Old Firm games followed by a vital encounter in Dingwall.

Our loss at Parkhead was no surprise, but it would have been interesting to see the outcome had we not conceded right on half-time.

The manager was keen to point out the first-half positives and we need to up our game if we're going to get through the semi-final this weekend.

Kenny Shiels always had the players in a positive state of mind and he managed to lead us to victory over Celtic both at Hampden and Parkhead.

There is no pressure on the players, but we need to adopt a winning mentality. This Celtic team are very good but far from unbeatable.

Our defensive shape was decent at Parkhead but we need to carry more of a threat at the other end.

That is easier said than done, however, the Killie fans will have a good day out regardless of the result and with a bit of positive thinking we might see a repeat of 2012... here's hoping.