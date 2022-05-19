Manchester United need to win at Crystal Palace on Sunday to qualify for the Europa League next season, so we asked you for your 20-word team talks to inspire them.

It's fair to say you've not held back. Here's a snapshot:

Simon: For the fans like me, who’ve been there (and suffered!) all season. And Erik is watching too.

Iain: Erik is coming, you're playing for your futures - show some spine or leave the club!

Kealan: Be better.

John: Express yourselves. Wear the shirt with pride. You are playing for your futures!

Chris: Head to the beach, I'm playing the U23s.

Dan: Rally together, leave the fans something to cheer about at the end of a difficult season. Also give Ten Hag something to think about during his restructure.

Paul: If you have any pride in yourself, the shirt you wear or the people that support you then show it.