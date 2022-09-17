M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

A﻿ntonio Conte is not a man to get carried away but right now almost everything he touches at Tottenham turns to something at least akin to gold.

I﻿n fairness, that has been the way for the majority of his 10-month tenure, having secured Champions League qualification against the odds last season.

A﻿nd while it might have seemed like a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle when he took over, Saturday's ruthless 6-2 thrashing of Leicester suggests the picture on the box is nearing completion.

S﻿purs are unbeaten in 13 league games, have won seven straight at home and recovered seven points from losing positions already this season - a league high.

T﻿heir tally of 17 points is their joint-best record at this stage of a campaign, level with 2016-17 when they finished as runners-up to Chelsea, then managed by guess who? Correct. Conte.

H﻿is January window signings of excellent pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have been potentially equalled by the summer captures of the mercurial Richarlison and the versatile and experienced Ivan Perisic.

W﻿hen a manager can drop - or rotate, as Conte claimed - last season's joint Golden Boot winner, in the form of Son Heung-min and be rewarded by a hat-trick off the bench, it's a sign he can do no wrong.

F﻿actor in Harry Kane eschewing his usual slow start - six goals already - and it's fair to say Spurs fans would be wishing the north London derby was tomorrow and not in a fortnight's time, with an international break in between.