Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Villa Park

Aston Villa have shown signs of promise for manager Steven Gerrard to build on since he succeeded the sacked Dean Smith in November, but he will know so much more is required.

Mid-table is alien territory to a personality honed at the top end of the game, so he will dissect what he has learned at Villa Park and embark on further rebuilding in the summer.

Villa caused Liverpool plenty of moments of discomfort in their 2-1 home defeat, and had former Anfield striker Danny Ings not suffered such an indifferent night, Gerrard might have inflicted damage on his old club’s Premier League title hopes.

Gerrard has high ambitions and Villa’s owners are the same, having shown a willingness to back managers, not just the current incumbent but his predecessor Smith.

He may be forced to settle for mid-table this season but, once the campaign is over Gerrard, will be setting his sights much higher.