C﻿rystal Palace v Fulham: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace v Fulham, 8 Premier League games. Crystal Palace - 4 wins, 12 goals, 4 clean sheets. Fulham - 2 wins, 10 goals, 1 clean sheet

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five Premier League meetings with Fulham (W3 D2) since a 4-1 home loss in October 2013.

  • Fulham have failed to score in three of their four Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (W1 D1 L2).

  • 147 of Wilfried Zaha's 300 off-the-ball runs for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season have seen a teammate trying to find him (49%), the highest percentage of targeted runs by any player to make at least 100.

  • Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in each of his last three Premier League London derby matches, having scored in just one of his first 17 such games.