Bielsa said defender Robin Koch is "perfect" after being taken off during the defeat by Manchester United on Sunday, but won't be fit to face Liverpool. He added the club's medical staff did everything in accordance to the Premier League protocols and the first evaluation of Koch's injury was a cut to the head.

He adds that "not every knock generates a substitution" but the situation with Koch changed when he manifested different symptoms. Bielsa then said that Leeds as a club have always abided by the health rules set "whether it is Covid or knocks to the head".

Other than Koch, there are no injury worries for Leeds ahead of the game with Liverpool.

On the prospect of getting a result at Anfield, Bielsa said "the defensive system" needs to improve. He says he is the one responsible for the number of goals (50) his side have conceded this season but points out Leeds were missing the likes of Kalvin Philips, Pascal Struijk and then Robin Koch in key areas against United.

The positive Bielsa is taking from Sunday's loss is that Leeds matched the Red Devils for creativity and dominance. "You could not see a big difference," he said. "The result was not our defeat. We did not get what we deserved to get."

Bielsa gave high praise to the supporters, who were in fine voice at Elland Road at the weekend. "The fans have more patience than they should," he said. "I think it's a recognition of what the team tries to achieve, but don't manage to."

How can Leeds disrupt Liverpool's momentum? "Stop their attacks damaging us and making our attacks damage them," said Bielsa. "Liverpool are one of the great teams in the league."