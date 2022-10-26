Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Pick of the stats
- Published
Mykhailo Mudryk has been directly involved in five goals in five Champions League appearances this season (3 goals, 2 assists), more than twice as many as any other Shakhtar Donetsk player.
Celtic have failed to win 19 of their last 20 matches in the Champions League (W1 D5 L14), going without victory in each of their last nine.
Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in their last 30 matches in the Champions League, with that coming in a win at Anderlecht in September 2017. Across these 30 matches, Celtic have conceded 71 goals.