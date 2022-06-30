Tottenham are hopeful of agreeing a fee with Everton for Richarlison by Thursday to beat the financial fair play deadline. (Football.London), external

Spurs are also in talks to sign defender Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.(Sky Sports), external

The club also want to bring in Pervis Estupinan, from Spanish side Villarreal for a fee of about £13m. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will hold talks with Torino over defender Gleison Bremer, with the Serie A side wanting £43m for the Brazilian. (90min), external

