Everton know exactly what they need after valuable point

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Vicarage Road

Everton now know exactly what their task is to stay in the Premier League – and it is a lot more promising than it seemed only days ago.

Given their hugely superior goal difference to Leeds United, Everton effectively require four points from their last three games, with the next two against Brentford and Crystal Palace in what has become a cauldron at Goodison Park.

Everton may need even less after wins against Chelsea and Leicester City and a point in an awful goalless draw at Watford – although even that may be looked back on as a valuable one.

Manager Frank Lampard deserves full credit for the manner in which he has adopted a more pragmatic style after Everton stared into the abyss but just as much credit must go to the incredible support provided by their fans.

It has been feverish at Everton games in recent weeks and even in the face of very mediocre fare at Vicarage Road, the visiting fans delivered a constant wall of sound.

If Everton stay up, which is now looking more likely, the club’s board – which has not covered itself in any sort of glory – should be eternally grateful for their loyalty.