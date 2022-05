Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is expected to select the same starting XI that drew against Liverpool at Anfield.

Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga all remain on the sidelines.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says forward Bukayo Saka and defender Ben White both face fitness tests before the game.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are definitely out for the Gunners.

Would you name an unchanged Tottenham side?

If he is fit does Ben White return to your Gunners side?