Roberto de Zerbi says his Brighton squad must have the depth to cope with playing European football for the first time in the club's history next season.

The Seagulls continued their pre-season preparations with an impressive 2-0 win over Brentford at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Speaking after the match, the Italian said: "I think we are building a very strong team with many players in every position of the pitch.

"We will play four competitions and we have to be ready to change many players every three days."

A goal in each half from winger Simon Adingra - who signed last summer from Danish club Nordsjaelland and spent last season on loan at Brighton's Belgian sister club Union SG - secured the win and De Zerbi hinted that the 21-year-old is in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

"I know the quality of Adingra, he's another big player for us," he added.

"Adingra - like (Evan) Ferguson and (Julio) Encisco - they are very young.

"We have other attackers but we have to have many players because the season will be very tough."