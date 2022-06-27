Julian Alvarez could be the type of forward that Pep Guardiola wanted Sergio Aguero to be for Manchester City, according to David Mooney from the Bluemoon Podcast., external

City signed the Argentina forward in January but he remains on loan with River Plate until July.

On whether Alvarez can be City's true heir to Aguero, Mooney said: "The Aguero comparison is interesting. I’m always a little wary of players being compared to players that were there in the past because they are different and will offer completely different things.

"What Guardiola wanted from Aguero was a little bit more work off the ball. We talk about how much Guardiola would say it’s fine that Aguero would turn up and score two or three goals, but only have six touches of the ball and not be involved in the game. He wanted him to be a lot more involved.

"We saw from Gabriel Jesus that he was the sort of player that would put in those hard yards, but what let him down was his quality when he was through on goal and when the pressure was on to find the finish he often didn’t do that.

"If you can tap into what Alvarez has there and build around the work rate and the pressing that Guardiola will love, he could be a very interesting player."

Have your say on all things Manchester City here