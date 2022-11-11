Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Blues boss' news conference:

He is delighted for Conor Gallagher, who was selected in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad: "It’s a fantastic honour for him and it’s a nice story. He’s come through the club, been out on loan and worked really hard."

Potter said he understands Reece James’ frustrations after he and Ben Chilwell were ruled out of the tournament because of injury: "It’s natural to be disappointed. Reece did everything he could to give himself a chance and fell a little short. But they’re strong characters and they will be fine."

The break for the World Cup will be useful for taking stock: "I think we’ve only got three or four players left. We’ve played 13 games in six weeks, eight away from home and it’s been incredibly intense. We will use that time to rejuvenate, recover, reflect and improve."

Midfielder Jorginho is back in training and in contention for the match at St James' Park, but Potter confirmed no other players have returned from injury.

On opponents Newcastle, who are third in the league: "It’s a reflection of the job done by Eddie [Howe]. He’s improved the players that were there, done some really good recruitment and galvanised the team. We’ve got a really tough game but we want to get three points."

