Let's not beat around the bush - Newcastle's results in the second half of the Premier League season were top-four form.

Eddie Howe's side won 12 of their final 19 games to comprehensively banish any relegation fears and finish just two points off the top half in 11th place.

With money seemingly no object, can the Magpies make the leap to compete for the big prizes next season or would you be happy with continued steady progression?

