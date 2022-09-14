St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark's seven Scottish Premiership goals against Ross County is more then than he has scored versus any other side, with four of those goals coming in his last two such appearances against them, each for former side Dundee United.

Ross County have won just one of their last 11 league matches (D2 L8), a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in August.

Ross County have won both of their last two league games against St Johnstone - they have never won three in a row against the Saints in the top flight.