M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I﻿ know it sounds daft to have a need to be convinced after back-to-back titles and a start that sees Manchester City second in the league - with a striker hitting goals for fun. But there are two areas that I will be watching before the break for the World Cup.

The first is simple. Three games to go before the Premier League pauses - Leicester away, Fulham and Brentford at home. It has to be nine points from nine. If the blues can do this, then they'll be in a good place and ready for the league's resumption at the end of December.

T﻿he second is possibly a little harsh. I want to see more from Julian Alvarez. I asked Pep Guardiola about this in Friday's news conference and he's right that Alvarez hasn't played as much as his benchmark - Erling Haaland. But in the cameos he's had, and in some starts, I haven't seen enough accuracy to be convinced that he's a suitable number two for the Norwegian. He is, right now, the only candidate City have in that role without playing a false nine. If Haaland is injured, maybe it is his time to shine?

I﻿t starts at Leicester on Saturday lunchtime and there'll be full match commentary on BBC Radio Manchester (95.1FM and Digital Radio) from 12:00 BST.