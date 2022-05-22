Fear, relief, delight, ecstasy - Leeds fans went through it all on Sunday afternoon.

We asked you how you were feeling now after securing Premier League survival.

Here is a sample of your views:

Jim: Utter relief and still can’t believe we did it. The board are very lucky as a lot of bad decisions were made - poor acquisitions and no buys in January. Victor Orta, can you hear me? On the shopping list for us should be Pope, Tarkowski, Cornet, Dennis and Sarr as a minimum. We have been very lucky - we mustn't get into this position again.

Steve: Excellent result and well played all. Now we need to build on this going forward. Hopefully the top boys will stay and we can get better and better - well done, Leeds. It’s been a very tough season, especially with all the injuries. BUt this just shows the resolve of this team.

Nicola: Ecstatic is the only way to describe it.

Scott: Totally exhausted! I thought you couldn’t get more Leeds than Bamford getting Covid when he looked to be finally making an appearance. Leeds must invest and up the squad numbers to not be in the same position next season.

Billy: We have been our own worst enemies. Talented but reckless under Bielsa. Expect players to go and Jesse will get a new squad together. We move onwards.

