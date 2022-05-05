'West Ham are going to win in Frankfurt' - Nevin

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has backed West Ham to overturn the first-leg deficit in their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Nevin says that although many have written the Hammers off, he believes in David Moyes' side.

"I've known Moyes since he was 14 - he's a leader and a winner," Nevin said. "He is confident going into this and he absolutely believes they will win.

"I think they will do it for a number of reasons. They're a good team, the style of the game away from home will suit them and they have nothing to lose so can just go for it.

"They have rested players coming into this so hopefully have players that are fit.

"On top of that, Frankfurt do have some weaknesses, especially at the Deutscher Park Stadium, where their home record is really poor. They have only won one of their last 10 games and that brings its own pressure."

Nevin also described England midfielder Declan Rice as "gold dust" and that winning the Europa League will be vital to keeping him at London Stadium.

"He's the type of player you try to build your club around," he said. "He can play centre-back, central midfield, attacking midfield - it's like having three different players.

"Then with his personality on top - it's no surprise he's very important to them."

