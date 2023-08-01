Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix has told BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast he is hoping Leeds' army of on-loan players will make a successful return to Elland Road this season: "I like the story arcs of people who go away and come back. We have had all these promising players go out and it's not like they come back and do things for us but it's then they disappear.

"To have someone like [Ian] Poveda, [Charlie] Cresswell or [Cody] Drameh to do it properly by going out to get experience and then coming back as valuable assets for us. It would be great, wouldn't it?"

Sports editor Jonny Buchan: "They have been the victim of the club's success. Now Leeds are back in the Championship, Poveda could come back and settle in well - but has he done enough to warrant a starting shirt?"

